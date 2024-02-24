Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group

About Gambling.com Group

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.