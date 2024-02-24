Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Brightcove worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday.

Brightcove Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.