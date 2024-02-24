Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

