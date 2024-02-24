Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of ZimVie worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $519.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on ZimVie

ZimVie Profile

(Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.