Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 350,189 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 326,383 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Titan International by 31,016,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 310,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $14.14 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $874.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

