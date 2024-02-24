Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,887 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

