Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOTV shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NOTV stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.40). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $149,653.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at $348,694.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

