Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of AerSale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in AerSale by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AerSale by 225.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AerSale by 51,589.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AerSale by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 376,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.81.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

