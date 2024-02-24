Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 48.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,079,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 1,338,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ranpak by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 537,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PACK stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

