Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,380 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cantaloupe worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 3.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.