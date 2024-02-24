Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,110 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.65% of Vera Bradley worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 6,210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $251,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vera Bradley

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

