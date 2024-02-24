Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,750 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Porch Group worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

PRCH stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

