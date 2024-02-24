Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

