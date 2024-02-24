Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 183,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in OneSpan by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $9.46 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

