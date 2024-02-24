FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.20). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of MRNA opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

