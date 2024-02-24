Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GAU opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

