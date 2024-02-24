Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.
Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of GAU opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $202.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
