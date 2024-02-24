Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after buying an additional 51,616 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $808,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FIW traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

