Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $389.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.