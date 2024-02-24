Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $270,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,717. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.36.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

