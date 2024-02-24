Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,890,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SPHR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 620,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

