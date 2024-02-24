Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,272 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. 5,465,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.