Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.86. 3,421,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.