GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,938 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,539,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

