General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.