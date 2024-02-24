Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.