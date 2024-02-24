Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.