Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,610,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

