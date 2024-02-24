Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

