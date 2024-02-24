Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.57-$4.82 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

