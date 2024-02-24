Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $320.38 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

NYSE GLT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 544,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

