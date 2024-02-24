Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 125,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 258,779 shares.The stock last traded at $29.24 and had previously closed at $28.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
