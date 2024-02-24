Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 125,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 258,779 shares.The stock last traded at $29.24 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.