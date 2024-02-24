Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $53,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

