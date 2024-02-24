GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.88.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

