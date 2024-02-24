Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.53

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 712617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

