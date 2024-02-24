Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

