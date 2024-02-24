Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Granite Construction updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Granite Construction Stock Down 3.6 %

GVA opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.