Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Head to Head Review

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Great Ajax pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $35.64 million 3.86 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.55 Public Storage $4.52 billion 11.08 $4.35 billion $11.06 25.75

This table compares Great Ajax and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Great Ajax and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 2 1 0 2.33 Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33

Great Ajax presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 97.11%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $293.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Public Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax N/A -2.20% -0.45% Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96%

Summary

Public Storage beats Great Ajax on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

