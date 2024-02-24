Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.37

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 117859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 634.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

