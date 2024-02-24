Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 975 shares.The stock last traded at $32.44 and had previously closed at $31.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIM

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

About Grupo Simec

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.