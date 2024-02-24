GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

