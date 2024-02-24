GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 417,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 127,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

