GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.54. 2,394,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.