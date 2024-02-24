GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 1,283,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,459. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

