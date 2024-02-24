GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. 668,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

