Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCG opened at C$49.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.12. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$49.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

