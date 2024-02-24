Guess? (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.16

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 201334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

