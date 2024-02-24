Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

