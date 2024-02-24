Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

