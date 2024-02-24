Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

