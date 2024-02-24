Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $33.90. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 62,705 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 279,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,844,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $814,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.