Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of Hays stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Hays
