Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

